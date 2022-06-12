At 10 a.m. on the first Saturday morning of each month, the busy Tap Room at Payette Brewing Company in Boise transforms into something much quieter and more focused. All the tables and chairs are moved out, and instead the room fills with hushed conversation as people settle onto their yoga mats, preparing to stretch, breathe, move, and learn about and support a local nonprofit.
On a recent Saturday at “Yoga for Good,” Mia Barthel of Jesse Tree shared information about the group’s work to help Idahoans avoid eviction and homelessness. “Right now, we are seeing 100 families per month,” she said to appreciative sighs.
Jamie Lange and Mary Mandell, both yoga instructors who’ve taught at a variety of local studios and programs over the years, launched Yoga for Good in 2016 with the idea of combining community and support for good works with the power of yoga. “Mary and I studied together at the same yoga school, and became just like instant sisters,” Lange said. “We looked around our world and said, ‘We’ve got to do something better.’”
Yoga for Good first launched with a fundraiser in the Linen District for the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence. “Then we found Payette Brewery, and they have been so incredibly generous working with us,” Lange said.
The brewpub donates its space, and moves out all the usual furniture to transform it into an airy and spacious temporary yoga studio. That allows all the proceeds from the by-donation monthly yoga classes to go to the designated nonprofit.