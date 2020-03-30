Can Gov. Little legally order Idahoans to stay home? The answer, under state law, the Idaho Constitution, and the U.S. Constitution, is yes, writes Idaho Falls attorney Steve Taggart. In an article published today in Idaho Politics Weekly, Taggart breaks down the legal underpinning for such emergency orders. “The Founding Fathers recognized that drastic emergencies can require unusual government action,” Taggart writes.
Among the citations in his piece are a 1905 U.S. Supreme Court decision on a case in which a Massachusetts pastor objected to an order, during a smallpox outbreak, that all adults in the city of Cambridge receive the smallpox vaccination. A Massachusetts state law authorized such local orders. “Pastor Henning Jacobson refused the shot, stating his belief that such might be harmful to his person,” Taggart writes. “He objected to the directive as ‘an invasion of his liberty’ under the 14th Amendment.” In a 7-2 ruling, the high court held otherwise.
Here’s a quote from the decision, written by Justice John Marshall Harlan: “The authority of the State to enact this statute is to be referred to what is commonly called the police power – a power which the State did not surrender when becoming a member of the Union under the Constitution. Although this court has refrained from any attempt to define the limits of that power, yet it has distinctly recognized the authority of a State to enact quarantine laws and ‘health laws of every description;’ indeed, all laws that relate to matters completely within its territory and which do not, by their necessary operation, affect the people of other States.” Taggart’s full piece is online here.