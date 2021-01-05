BOISE — Cynthia Yee-Wallace, a deputy Idaho attorney general in the civil litigation division, has been appointed a 4th District judge by Gov. Brad Little.
The 4th Judicial District includes Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties.
Yee-Wallace was one of four finalists selected by the Idaho Judicial Council for the Treasure Valley judgeship; 15 attorneys applied for the position, including three sitting magistrate judges.
“Yee-Wallace is highly regarded as a genuine and dedicated legal professional,” Little said in a statement announcing the appointment. “I have no doubt she will serve the people of Idaho’s 4th Judicial District with the utmost expertise, compassion, and respect for the law.”
Yee-Wallace spent almost nine years in private practice before becoming a deputy attorney general in 2012. She received both her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Idaho.
The other three finalists were 4th District Magistrate Judge Roger E. Cockerille and Boise attorneys Bryan A. Nickels and Derrick J. O’Neill.