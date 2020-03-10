Idaho House straight on

The House has voted 68-1 in favor of SB 1267, legislation declaring that if the state of Washington shifts to year-round daylight saving time, the portions of northern Idaho that are in the Pacific time zone would follow suit. The Senate-passed bill now heads to the governor’s desk; the only “no” vote was from Rep. Thyra Stevenson, R-Lewiston.

If that were to happen, and southern Idaho still continued to switch back and forth between Mountain standard time and Mountain daylight time, a side effect would be that northern and southern Idaho would end up on the same time about three months of the year – during the winter.

The split between the Mountain and Pacific time zones in Idaho is at “Time Zone Bridge” in Riggins.

A separate bill is pending in the Senate, SB 1386, that would shift all of southern Idaho to year-round daylight saving time as well if Utah takes that step; however, that bill hasn’t advanced. Earlier in the session, HB 358, a proposal from Rep. Christy Zito to keep Idaho on standard time year-round, died without a vote in the House.

