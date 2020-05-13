A Boise lawyer could receive up to $200,000 of taxpayer money representing state superintendent Sherri Ybarra, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. On March 31, Ybarra hired former Idaho attorney general and Lt. Gov. Leroy to represent her in a lawsuit against the State Board of Education and Legislature. Idaho Education News received a copy of their contract through a public records request. The contract attaches a potential but partial dollar figure to a high-profile, and taxpayer-funded, Statehouse power struggle.
During the 2020 legislative session, lawmakers stripped 18 full-time IT and data management jobs from Ybarra’s State Department of Education, voting to transfer them to the State Board. In the process, the Legislature shifted $2.7 million from SDE to the State Board, effective July 1. Ybarra said she was blindsided by the move.
After Ybarra failed to convince the State Board to override the Legislature’s wishes and keep the positions and the money under her purview, Leroy filed a lawsuit on her behalf April 24. In the lawsuit, Leroy says the Legislature and State Board usurped Ybarra’s constitutional authority — and says lawmakers were retaliating against her for failing to support a 2019 bill to rewrite Idaho’s school funding formula, Richert reports.
Under his contract, Leroy has been hired as a special deputy attorney general. The contract says Leroy “shall be paid for actual hours worked not to exceed $200,000.” Leroy can bill the state $400 an hour for his work, while an office paralegal can bill at $150 per hour.
In an April 2 letter to Ybarra, Leroy indicates that the superintendent had no choice but to hire outside counsel. He says that Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office declined to take on Ybarra’s case, due to what Leroy called “internal state agency conflicts.”
Wasden’s office declined comment on Leroy’s letter. Wasden is representing the State Board in the lawsuit. You can read Richert's full story here at idahoednews.org.