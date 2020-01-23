This morning in the Legislature's Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, state schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra is up for the annual budget hearing on Idaho's K-12 public schools, the largest single piece of Idaho's state general fund budget. Ybarra is requesting almost $2 billion from the state general fund for schools next year -- $1.976 billion.
The Idaho Constitution charges the Legislature with providing for public schools, in Article IX, Section 1.
Ybarra’s budget proposal requests a 5.3% increase in state funding for next year; Gov. Brad Little’s budget recommends a 4.1% increase.