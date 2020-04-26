Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra has sued the Legislature and the State Board of Education, escalating a simmering dispute over personnel and funding, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Clark Corbin. Ybarra filed the 53-page suit in Idaho Supreme Court via her recently appointed Special Deputy Attorney General David Leroy.
The dispute dates to the 2020 legislative session, when legislators took 18 full-time data management positions and $2.7 million away from Ybarra when setting her office budget. At the time, legislators said they wanted to consolidate all data management under the State Board and implement a change of management over the Idaho System For Education Excellence (ISEE) data management system, Corbin reports.
Ybarra immediately resisted and she was caught off guard. But the Legislature moved ahead, setting the stage for the suit.
“I filed a lawsuit today in response to the Idaho Legislature’s passage of two related appropriations bills, Senate Bills 1409 and 1410, which together eliminated $2,714,806 in technology funding and 18 positions from my office’s budget,” Ybarra said in a written statement released at 6 p.m. Friday. “These bills prevent me from fully discharging my constitutional duties.”
You can read Corbin's full story here at idahoednews.org.