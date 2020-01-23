State schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra said there were some “sobering findings” from the latest Idaho Youth Risk Behavior Survey, that the state Department of Education conducts every two years, conducted last spring. “Thirty-nine percent of students reported feeling sad and hopeless,” she said, “more than any time in the past decade.” Twenty-two percent said they’d seriously considered suicide, the highest in 10 years. “A recent national survey showed that one in six students thinks about suicide,” Ybarra said. “In October, my department in coordination with other state agencies and comunity partners held a school health and safety symposium.”
She spoke at length about social-emotional learning, a new area of focus in both her and Gov. Brad Little’s budget recommendation for next year, with a $1 million line-item request. Ybarra said it involves “something we call trauma-informed teaching, and how educators can create the right conditions for learning in the classroom. … My request will support educators and school personnel to have a minimum level of training” in this area,” she said. “Mental health, especially for our youth, is an issue of growing concern, not just in Idaho but across our nation.”