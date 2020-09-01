Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra is proposing unfreezing teacher pay as part of a “no-frills” budget request for next year that wrestles with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, writes reporter Clark Corbin of Idaho Education News. For the 2021-22 budget request released Monday, Ybarra is proposing a $2 billion general fund K-12 spending plan that would increase funding by 1.5 percent above the level legislators originally approved for 2021.
The 1.5 percent increase is the smallest percentage increase Ybarra has proposed since first taking office in 2015.
Although it is her most modest request yet, Ybarra wants to direct money to increasing teacher pay and focusing on teacher retention.
“The pandemic has changed many things, including how we deliver instruction to students in many of our schools,” Ybarra said in a written statement. “But what hasn’t changed is the vital need for K-12 students to get the educational opportunities they deserve. And for that, we need dedicated teachers.”
From her budget, Ybarra wants to spend $21.7 million to unfreeze, or restore the career ladder teacher salary allocation program. All told, Ybarra wants to spend $1,035,000,000 for career ladder salaries and benefits. That would be a 4.9 percent increase over current budget levels, the State Department of Education said.
This spring, Gov. Brad Little announced he was implementing 5 percent, across-the-board holdbacks to the 2020-21 budget. He called for freezing the career ladder to realize some of the savings he sought.
Under Ybarra’s 2021-22 budget, movement would resume on the career ladder from one cell to the next for educators, communications director Karlynn Laraway said. You can read Corbin's full story online here at idahoednews.org, or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.