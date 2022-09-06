...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 104.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
In her eighth and final budget request, state superintendent Sherri Ybarra is pushing for additional pay raises for teachers and staffers, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. Ybarra is proposing an additional $158.7 million for K-12 — a 6.9% increase for the budget year beginning July 1. Nearly half of the new money would go into pay raises.
Ybarra’s budget request totals close to $2.5 billion, and that does not account for the $330 million K-12 funding increase signed into law Thursday. Under state law, state agency heads and elected officials must submit their budget requests by Sept. 1. And this year, that was the same day legislators met for a one-day legislative session — approving Gov. Brad Little’s far-reaching bill combining $650 million in tax cuts with $410 million in new education programs.
“I applaud the governor and Legislature for making this investment in Idaho schools,” Ybarra said in a news release Tuesday, “but no one knows how that money will be allocated. And it doesn’t change the significant need for the programs and staffing funded by my budget request.”