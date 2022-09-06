Sherri Ybarra JFAC presentation (copy)

Sherri Ybarra

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

In her eighth and final budget request, state superintendent Sherri Ybarra is pushing for additional pay raises for teachers and staffers, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. Ybarra is proposing an additional $158.7 million for K-12 — a 6.9% increase for the budget year beginning July 1. Nearly half of the new money would go into pay raises.

Ybarra’s budget request totals close to $2.5 billion, and that does not account for the $330 million K-12 funding increase signed into law Thursday. Under state law, state agency heads and elected officials must submit their budget requests by Sept. 1. And this year, that was the same day legislators met for a one-day legislative session — approving Gov. Brad Little’s far-reaching bill combining $650 million in tax cuts with $410 million in new education programs.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments