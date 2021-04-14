Idaho state schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra today issued this statement on the defeat yesterday of the budget bill for the teachers division for public schools on a tie vote in the House:
“Our public schools provide a high quality education that encourages students to explore a variety of viewpoints on every topic. We are grateful for the hardworking and dedicated educators who facilitate this learning. As a former third grade teacher, I can say with confidence that these educators share our Idaho values because they are our friends and neighbors. “We also recognize that cancel culture and political agendas have no place in our schools. I support the Legislature’s efforts to put in law what is already a standing practice in our schools.”