Sherri Ybarra

Sherri Ybarra

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Outgoing Idaho state Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced Monday that she’ll start a new job Jan. 4 as a kindergarten teacher at an elementary school on the Mountain Home Air Force Base.

“Trying to choose my new chapter, I looked at a number of job offers in Idaho and beyond,” Ybarra said in a news release. “In my heart, I realized that what feels right at this point is to go back to my natural habitat and the place that started me on my professional journey – the classroom.”


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments