Idaho’s schools are facing huge challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic, state schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra told lawmakers Thursday, as she pitched for the state’s first $2 billion-plus general fund budget for schools next year.
The public school budget is the single largest slice of Idaho’s state budget; in state general funds, this year, the K-12 schools are getting just under $2 billion. For next year, Ybarra’s request is for $2.035 billion in general funds; Gov. Brad Little is recommending $2.059 billion.
That’s a 2.5% increase in Ybarra’s request in state general funds, and a 3.7% increase in the governor’s recommendation. In total funds, Ybarra’s request is $2.43 billion and the governor’s recommendation is $2.45 billion; that reflects a 3.8% and 4.8% increase in total funds. The differences between the two are mostly technical and have to do with timing; Ybarra said she supports Little’s proposal to fully fund movement on the teacher career ladder this year, rather than freezing it due to budget holdbacks. The governor announced that decision after Ybarra submitted her budget request.
"Idaho is in a fortunate position," Ybarra said. "I’m grateful that the governor has recommended restoring the career ladder for the current fiscal year."
“I don’t have to tell you that there’s never been a more challenging time for education in our state as well as in the nation,” Ybarra told the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.
