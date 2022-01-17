In her budget pitch to lawmakers on Monday, state schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra said Idaho’s school students suffered learning setbacks during the pandemic that urgently need to be addressed.
“We’re making progress, but we still have a lot of work to do,” she told the budget-writing Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, “and I believe the impact of the pandemic on student progress will be felt for many years.”
Those impacts continue, she said, with staff shortages dogging Idaho schools for everyone from teachers and substitutes to bus drivers and cafeteria workers.
“I can tell you from conversations with our teachers and administrators, everybody is feeling overwhelmed,” Ybarra told lawmakers, who indicated they’re well aware of the staffing crunch.
“I have a superintendent in my district who is driving a bus every morning,” commented Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee.
Ybarra recounted how she went back into the classroom as a fill-in sub in the fall, teaching first- and second-graders. “It was a great reminder of how hard this work is, but how rewarding it is as well,” she said.
“I am here to advocate for additional investments in education, given the record surplus that we are fortunate to have as Idahoans this year,” she said.
Overall, Ybarra called for big investments in pay for teachers and other school employees; a substantial boost in operational funding for school districts; a $3 million increase in “advanced opportunities” funding that pays for students in the 7th grade and up to earn college credit; and $39.3 million to cover the costs of optional full-day kindergarten for all at-risk students.