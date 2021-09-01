Sherri Ybarra full size budget hearing JFAC 1-28-21 (copy)

Sherri Ybarra, state superintendent of schools, addresses the Legislature's joint budget committee on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


State schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra is asking for a 8.5% increase in state tax dollars for public schools next year, including money for full-day kindergarten and teacher salaries, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Sami Edge.

The $2.22 billion state general fund request would add $82.8 million to the teacher salary career ladder, and increase operational funding for Idaho districts and charters by 5.3% to offset the rising cost of health insurance and cover inflationary increases, the State Department of Education said in a news release Wednesday.

Wednesday was the deadline for state agencies to turn in budget requests for the 2022-23 budget year, which begins July 1 and runs through June 30, 2023. Gov. Brad Little will introduce his budget recommendations next year, and the Legislature will finalize the budget during the 2022 session.

Last year, the state put more than $2 billion of general fund dollars into K-12 for the first time in state history.

Ybarra’s 2022-23 proposal would set aside $39.3 million to provide optional full-day kindergarten for students who test below grade level in reading readiness, which Ybarra anticipates to be about 66% of kindergarten students. Her request also includes a $100,000 line item for screening assessments to identify youngsters that would benefit the most from full-day kindergarten.

Idaho currently funds only a half day of kindergarten

You can read Edge's full story online here at idahoednews.org.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments