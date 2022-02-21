Sherri Ybarra made it official Monday morning: She will seek a third term as state superintendent of public instruction, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Kevin Richert.
Ybarra announced her bid via email, less than three months before the May 17 GOP primary. She will join former State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield and former legislator Branden Durst on the Republican ballot.
No Democrat has announced for the post.
“Idahoans deserve to have a teacher’s voice as superintendent – not another politician,” Ybarra said in a news release. “Together we’ve made great progress and Idaho’s schools are on the right track. Today I’m running for re-election because there’s more work to do, and I believe that we can make Idaho a top 10 state in K-12 education!”
Ybarra narrowly won her first election in 2014, beating Democratic candidate Jana Jones by fewer than 6,000 votes to replace Tom Luna. In 2018, she beat Democratic challenger Cindy Wilson, by a slim margin of about 3%. She is a former teacher and administrator from Mountain Home. You can read Richert's full story here at idahoednews.org.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.