“The investments you have made on behalf of Idaho’s citizens are making a difference for our students,” Idaho state Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra told the Legislature’s joint budget committee this morning. As she travels to schools around the state, she said, “I’m incredibly impressed and encouraged by what I see. … It’s visits like these that always remind me of why I became an educator and committed to the work.”
Ybarra decried “false” reports that Idaho ranks at the bottom for its schools, which generally focus on the state’s per-pupil funding levels. “In most measures, Idaho students are on a positive, upward trajectory,” Ybarra declared. “We’re ranked 5th in the nation for our students being college and career ready,” she said. “Our scores on NAEP and ACT scores that were released in October show that Idaho students continue to score above the national average.” She listed other areas of improvement for specific sub-groups of students, and noted, “More Idaho students take dual-credit courses than almost all other states in the nation,” with only Iowa and Indiana ranking higher.
“There is certainly a lot to celebrate and reflect upon in Idaho’s schools,” Ybarra said, including reaching the fifth year of the state’s career ladder for teachers. “I urge you to stay the course.”
Ybarra noted that within her request for a 5.3% increase in state general funds for schools next year, 2% of that is taken up by statutory requirements. Among costs that are going up is transportation, in part due to the growth in the state.
Among challenges facing Idaho’s schools, Ybarra said, “The teacher shortage in Idaho is very real. … Many school districts are forced to ask the state to grant what we call emergency provisional certificates to individuals they want to hire to fill vacancies, especially in areas such as special education and math … areas where we are struggling to see progress in our achievement.” Last year, she said, 885 alternative authorizations were granted to Idaho schools, “when a professional position can’t be filled with someone who has the required qualifications.”