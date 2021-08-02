Rep. Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell, was the final witness called today before the House Ethics Committee’s lunch break; it’ll return at 1:15 p.m. Under questioning, she told the committee that as a freshman representative, she makes a point of following other lawmakers’ posts, particularly female lawmakers, and she follows Giddings on Facebook and subscribed to her constituent newsletter. “It’s been really beneficial to me to hear how different representatives, their take on the legislation,” Yamamoto said. But she said Giddings’ posts about the von Ehlinger case and the former lawmaker’s young accuser weren’t appropriate.
“I have to use a standard,” she said. “As a school person, long time in public schools, our attorneys always said, ‘We don’t expect you to be lawyers, but we expect you to exercise what is reasonable and prudent.’” Yamamoto said she thought it was reasonable for Giddings to want to defend her friend, von Ehlinger. “Is it reasonable that you would want to stand up for your friend if you feel like they’re being wrongfully accused? That’s reasonable,” she said. “But then is it prudent to put something out there that has someone’s name and their picture, and then … say I didn’t read it all, didn’t post it because it was just a link. ... To me, that is disingenuous. Everybody says politicians lie, but we shouldn’t. We should tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, even when it’s not pleasant and not going to look well for us.”
Yamamoto, who was among the two dozen House members who signed the complaints against Giddings, said she wouldn’t have done so if Giddings had apologized and removed the post.
“Does she have the right to post on her Facebook whatever she wants? I would say yes," Yamamoto told the committee. "And does she have to accept the consequences that come with that? I would say yes.” When Giddings was asked directly, under oath, about her postings, Yamamoto said, “but then the testimony doesn’t line up with that, especially when I know Rep. Giddings to not be one, she doesn’t back away from owning her truth and telling her truth, that is not a normal mode of operation for her, but in this case that’s what happened. So because of those two things, I felt like when I hear things about what has happened in the past and those representatives not being willing to hold their own representatives accountable, I do not want to be counted in that number, even when it is a fellow believer in Christ.”
"Even when we can do something, that doesn't mean it is the prudent and right thing to do," she said.
After Yamamoto’s testimony, as it had done after every previous witness, the committee paused for five minutes to allow Giddings to return to the hearing room to cross-examine the witness if she chose, but she didn’t show. Committee members said during the hearing this morning that Giddings also refused to appear before the panel in its earlier, closed-door investigatory phase.