Rep. Mike Moyle’s bill to require Idaho medical students who participate in the WWAMI program to practice in Idaho for four years or repay the state for their education costs cleared the House Education Committee this morning, but not without much debate. Opponents noted that depending on the specialty a medical school graduate chooses, they may not be able to either find a residency or practice in Idaho.
Dr. Mary Barinaga, a family doctor in Boise and a regional dean for the program, when questioned by committee members, said Idaho offers residencies only in family medicine, internal medicine and psychiatry. “So if you go into a specialty that is not one of those, you have no choice but to leave the state to do your residency,” she said. “So, for example, if somebody goes into OB/GYN, the closest residency is in Salt Lake.”
“We know that data shows most people end up practicing within about a 100-mile radius of where they do their residency,” she said.
Those with more specialized sub-specialties may only be able to practice in large urban areas, she said.
Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, spoke out against the bill, HB 718. He said if Idaho had a public medical school, Idaho students would pay in-state tuition there and wouldn’t face payback rules if they enter a specialty that takes them elsewhere. Idaho has no public medical school, but it does now have a private medical school, the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine, where students pay private tuition.
He noted that his son is a doctor. “Every other medical school in this country doesn’t require them to come back to the state,” he said. “After medical school, to even get into a residency is a very complex and difficult process. … Sometimes you don’t get the residency that you want, and you end up traveling clear across this country to do a residency, and then you may have obligations for fellowships and things after that. … I think we want to continue to attract our Idaho kids into WWAMI.”
Moyle, R-Star, said three of the five states in WWAMI already have similar requirements: Montana, Wyoming and Alaska.
WWAMI is a partnership between Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho for regional medical education that first started in 1972; it currently allows 40 Idaho medical students at a time to enroll the University of Washington School of Medicine, through dual enrollment with the University of Idaho. Idaho also offers a program through a contract with the University of Utah School of Medicine that allows 10 Idaho students to pay in-state tuition there.
Under SB 718, the new requirement would start with WWAMI students who enroll next year; they’d have to sign a contract committing to either practice in-state for four years after graduating or pay back their educational costs to the state. A year of residency served in Idaho would count as a half-year toward the four-year commitment. There would be no interest, and exceptions would be allowed for hardship or military service.
Jeff Seegmiller, regional dean for the UI and WWAMI, told the committee, “We recognize the challenge that our state faces being 49th out of 50 states for the number of physicians per capita. That’s not a good thing. … It’s not a good thing for Idaho.”
Currently, 51% of WWAMI students return to practice in Idaho, which is above the national average of 39%, according to the UI’s website. “I’ve always said 50% is not enough, especially when we have a shortage,” Seegmiller said. “We’ve opposed this type of bill in the past. We’re not too excited about this bill, but we are excited to support the current bill in its format; we have contributed to making it the best bill possible.” That includes pairing it with a House concurrent resolution, which Moyle also is sponsoring, urging the state Board of Education to seek more WWAMI seats for Idaho in future years.
“Growing WWAMI is a critical part of this, for us to support this bill that Rep. Moyle has presented,” Seegmiller said.
Rep. Tony Wisniewski, R-Post Falls, questioned why payback rules would be proposed for medical students but not other types of students. “Why are we picking on just the area of medical doctors?” he asked.
Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, said, “I think this is a good bill. … If we were the first one out of the chute to do this I might have a little bit of apprehension.” But he said given that three other WWAMI states have payback rules, “I think that’s appropriate.”
McCrostie moved to send HB 718 to the full House with a recommendation that it “do pass,” and his motion carried on a divided voice vote. The resolution, HCR 38, also cleared the House Education Committee and advanced to the full House, though Rep. Codi Galloway, R-Boise, spoke against it. “We definitely need more doctors in Idaho,” she said, “but I’m concerned about the way this is written. … It’s specific to one program and it’s a government program.” She said she favored “more private solutions to this problem.”
Moyle said of WWAMI, "I believe it's an important program; it's good for Idaho. ... We have a doctor shortage in the state of Idaho, and so the state has tried to incentivize and increase the number of students in WWAMI. But the problem is not all of them come back to Idaho."