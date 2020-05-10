When Charles Fain was exonerated in the 1982 rape and murder of a 9-year-old Nampa girl in 2001, he said he received a new set of clothes upon his release from prison, writes Idaho Press reporter Olivia Heersink. It was the only form of restitution that Fain, then 52 years old, was given after serving nearly 18 years on death row for a crime he never committed, he said. This year, a bill passed by both the House and Senate would have changed this, providing Fain and others in a similar position money and assistance, such as health insurance, counseling and help with college tuition, housing and/or finding a job.
However, the Idaho Wrongful Conviction Act was vetoed by Gov. Brad Little on March 31, making Idaho one of 15 states in the country that doesn’t provide any sort of compensation to people who are wrongfully convicted of a crime and serve time behind bars.
Fain told the Idaho Press that nothing can really make up those lost years, but despite what happened to him, he fosters no resentment toward anyone involved or the judicial system. He just hopes it doesn’t happen to another person.
“I turned to Jesus; it’s what got me through the whole thing,” said Fain, who has worked at Dixon Container Co. in Boise since his release almost two decades ago. “I know I came out of it a better person. … I’m not angry about it — I had 17 years to think about it. Something like this can either turn you into a better person or a worse person, and I took the high road.”
