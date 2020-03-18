The Senate has voted unanimously, 32-0, in favor of SB 384, the Senate-amended bill to compensate people who are wrongfully convicted and incarcerated. Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, told the Senate, “Our criminal justice system is not perfect. On very rare, rare occasions mistakes are made. This bill in those cases brings justice to those wrongfully convicted. It allows for those people to begin to establish normalcy and begin the process to rebuild their lives. In the past 30 years, there have been six known exonerations in the state of Idaho. Analysis shows that of the six, four would meet the requirements to be eligible for this legislation.”
Lent said the bill would allow a wrongfully incarcerated person who’d been imprisoned for a year to bring a civil action in district court for damages of $60,000, or $75,000 if they were on Death Row, or $25,000 for time wrongfully spent on parole or on the sex offender registry. Both current and future exonerees would have a two-year window to make their claim. Successful claimants also could be eligible for assistance with housing, employment, financial literacy and other needs.
“We have people that work hard within our system, but they are not perfect,” Lent said. “Mistakes are made. … Good senators, liberty demands justice. We have before us today an opportunity to demand justice for those who have lost their liberty wrongfully. I ask for your yes vote today as we stand a little taller and we let our actions speak louder than our words.” The bill, HB 384a, now heads back to the House for possible concurrence in the Senate amendments.