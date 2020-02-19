A bill to compensate people who were wrongfully convicted of a crime passed the Idaho House unanimously today, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. “Every day we come here and we do a pledge,” said the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg. “At the very end of the pledge it says with liberty and justice for all. It’s time for those who have been wrongfully convicted, for those individuals to receive their justice and their restitution in this case.”
The bill would entitle people to $60,000 a year for years wrongfully spent in prison, $75,000 a year for years wrongfully spent on death row and $25,000 a year for years wrongfully spent on parole. Ricks was inspired to sponsor it by the case of Christopher Tapp, who was charged in 1997 with murdering Angie Dodge in Idaho Falls, after he confessed to helping other men rape and kill her. He was convicted and sent to prison, but released in 2017 amid concerns his confession had been coerced. In 2019, Idaho Falls Police officers arrested Brian Leigh Dripps after his DNA was found to match samples found at the scene of Dodge’s murder, and Tapp’s sentence has been vacated.
“We cannot give Christopher Tapp and others their lives back,” said Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls. “I think they would rather have that than anything monetary amount we can give them. But I do think it’s important we move forward and we do something because their lives are ruined.”
Idaho is one of 15 states that doesn’t have a wrongful conviction compensation law, Brown reports. Exonerees would have a two-year window to file their claims with a district court. They also would be able to seek non-monetary assistance such as health insurance, mental health counseling and help with tuition, housing, finding a job and medical expenses. The bill would create an “innocence fund” in the state Treasurer’s office to pay out claims, and the state would be reimbursed if a claimant wins a civil suit related to their case, so they wouldn't be able to "double dip," Ricks said.
The bill, HB 384, now heads to the Senate.