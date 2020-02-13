Tapp murder vacated
Christopher Tapp receives a kiss from his mother, Vera, after Judge Alan Stephens vacated Tapp's murder conviction during a July 17 hearing at the Bonneville County Courthouse as attorney John Thomas looks on. Tapp served more than 20 years for the rape and murder of Angie Dodge. During Tapp's statement to the court, he thanked his mother for her never-ending devotion and support. 

 Monte LaOrange / mlaorange@postregister.com

A bill to compensate people who have spent time in prison after being wrongfully convicted of a crime is headed to the House floor, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. The House Judiciary Committee voted unanimously Thursday to move the bill on. Sponsored by Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, the bill would entitle people to $60,000 a year for years wrongfully spent in prison, $75,000 a year for years wrongfully spent on death row and $25,000 a year for years wrongfully spent on parole.

The committee debated the bill briefly before voting to send it on to the full House. House Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Nampa, said he would have liked to have seen more involvement from local governments. Both men who testified before the committee about their own wrongful convictions, Monks said, including Chris Tapp, were convicted due to the actions of local police departments, not the state.

You can read Brown's full report here at postregister.com.

