The House has voted 64-1 in favor of HB 384a, the wrongful conviction bill, which provides Idaho's first-ever compensation to people who prove they were wrongfully convicted and spent time behind bars. Just Rep. Neil Anderson, R-Blackfoot, who posed several questions to the sponsor, Rep. Doug Ricks, about how the program would work, dissented.
Christopher Tapp, who served about 20 years in prison for an eastern Idaho murder he didn't commit, was sitting in the Senate gallery earlier today when the Senate passed the bill. Because it was amended in the Senate, the bill returned to the House for passage again as amended.