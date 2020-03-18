Ricks and Tapp

Rep. Doug Ricks, left, with Christopher Tapp, right, in the Capitol on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, the day the Legislature gave final passage to Ricks' bill to compensate people like Tapp who are wrongfully convicted and serve time for crimes they didn't commit.

 NATHAN BROWN/Post Register

The House has voted 64-1 in favor of HB 384a, the wrongful conviction bill, which provides Idaho's first-ever compensation to people who prove they were wrongfully convicted and spent time behind bars. Just Rep. Neil Anderson, R-Blackfoot, who posed several questions to the sponsor, Rep. Doug Ricks, about how the program would work, dissented.

Christopher Tapp, who served about 20 years in prison for an eastern Idaho murder he didn't commit, was sitting in the Senate gallery earlier today when the Senate passed the bill. Because it was amended in the Senate, the bill returned to the House for passage again as amended.

