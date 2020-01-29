Christopher Tapp hugs Carol Dodge at the conclusion of a press conference where the Idaho Falls Police announced that Brian Leigh Dripps had been arrested for the murder of Carol's daughter Angie in 1996. Tapp who had been charged, tried and convicted of the crime more than 20 years ago was released two years ago due in large part to Carol's belief that he was not the murderer. Carol's son Brent is pictured left.