Idaho is one of 15 states that doesn’t compensate people who wrongfully spend years in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. That may change, inspired by a high-profile case in Idaho Falls, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. “When somebody is sent to prison we take away their most fundamental rights; we take away their freedom. … And all of us can agree that doing so to someone that is in fact innocent is one of the worst things we can do in our society,” Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, told the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.
Ricks’ bill would entitle people to $60,000 a year for years wrongfully spent in prison, $75,000 a year for years wrongfully spent on death row and $25,000 a year for years wrongfully spent on parole. The committee voted without objection to introduce the bill, paving the way for a full hearing later.
