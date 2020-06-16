For the month of May, Idaho averaged 27 new COVID-19 cases per day, according to the Idaho Health & Welfare tallies posted each day on the state’s coronavirus website. But in the first half of June, that’s jumped up to 40 per day.
And the Treasure Valley has been among the state’s hot spots for new cases, with by far the most new cases in the past week. Ada and Canyon counties combined have seen 86 new cases in the past week (Tuesday June 9 through Monday June 15), with new infections concentrated among those age 20-30.
Gov. Brad Little and state Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen fielded a series of questions from worried Idahoans about the trend today, in the governor’s weekly statewide call-in with the Idaho AARP; Attorney General Lawrence Wasden also joined the call, and warned about coronavirus-related fraud.
“Part of the reason that case count is going up is because we are testing more people,” Little said during the call. “The new numbers here in the Boise Valley … are mainly young people that are showing very little symptoms.”
Jeppesen said the number of COVID-19 tests conducted in Idaho each day has roughly doubled since May, as the case numbers have risen. “That has illustrated that, as we suspected, there’s more people out there with COVID than we thought,” he said, “but we haven’t actually seen that necessarily translate into more utilization of hospitals, which is a good thing.”
You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (all our coronavirus stories are open to free access online, with no paywall), or pick up Wednesday's edition of the Idaho Press.
A note on the numbers used in this story: They're the statewide new-case numbers the state has posted each day on its coronavirus website, which I have tracked each day since late April. They include both confirmed and probable cases. Overall graphs the state posts later may show different figures due to after-the-fact changes, but these are the posted daily numbers.