Idaho Gov. Brad Little fielded coronavirus questions from nearly a dozen worried Idahoans around the state over the noon hour today, in his third weekly statewide teleconference with the Idaho AARP. They ranged from a disabled woman in Horseshoe Bend who, along with several others she knows, received an eviction notice in the last three days; to an 82-year-old tax accountant in Post Falls who’s worried that sole proprietors like her are being forgotten as far as government aid to ease the pandemic’s impact; to a Ketchum resident concerned that her area has more and more infections but just one ventilator and two intensive care unit beds.
“We’re in a war zone and we have no ammunition to fight this virus here,” the Ketchum woman said. “It’s really horrifying to know that there’s no health care here, there’s no health care for us in Blaine County and Ketchum.” She said she knows people “that have the virus, and have been told to stay home and not get the test,” because there’s not enough testing capacity. “We are really suffering here in Blaine County,” she said.
Little responded, "Obviously, our heart goes out to Blaine County." He said, "The lack of testing is a problem everywhere."