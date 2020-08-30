As working parents struggle with their kids' online return to school the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County and the Boise Parks and Recreation Department both opened day camps where working parents can send their students for childcare and virtual learning while schools are online, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Sami Edge. The Boys & Girls club charges $6 per day and Boise Parks and Recreation charges $80 a week, and has scholarship options for families who can’t afford that cost.
Program directors say they’re doing whatever they can to help kids engage with school — but at the same time, they’re not responsible for teaching the students.
“We can fill the role of supervisor, but we recognize that we’re not educators, nor do we want to be in that role,” said Doug Holloway, director of Boise Parks and Recreation.
The childcare locations might be the closest thing to a community learning environment that Ada County students have access to while most area schools remain closed because of the high-risk of coronavirus spread. But the experience is far from typical school. You can read Edge's full story online here at idahoednewsorg, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.