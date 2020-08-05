The Legislature’s State Affairs Working Group has voted in favor of recommending a special session on the second draft proposal submitted to it by county clerks, to make a one-time change for the November election to allow consolidated voting centers, in counties where running the usual in-person voting precincts proves problematic. Senate members of the committee voted 8-0 in favor; House members split 10-4, with Reps. Palmer, Monks, Andrus and Harris in opposition.
The joint working group, which consists of the members of the House and Senate State Affairs committees, then agreed that the other draft proposals that had been on its agenda – regarding emergency declarations and their duration, and a possible constitutional amendment to allow the Legislature to call itself into special session – don’t need to be considered immediately in a special session, but instead could be considered when the Legislature convenes for its regular session in January. “I do not believe that there’s any hurry on these,” said Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, who submitted several drafts about emergencies. Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, who submitted a constitutional amendment proposal, said, “Obviously a constitutional amendment can’t be voted on ‘til 2022 at this point, so there isn’t the rush.”