Two inmates who walked away from the Idaho Department of Correction’s South Boise Women’s Correctional Center near Kuna Wednesday evening are back in custody. At 5:37 p.m. Wednesday, Kesha Kandler, 22, of Caldwell and Whitney Wickwire, 19, of Missoula, Montana, were reported missing from the facility, located off Pleasant Valley Road, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Correction.
Ada County Sheriff’s deputies caught up with the women at about 9 p.m. near the intersection of Gowen and Pleasant Valley roads — about six miles from the facility. Each would have been up for possible release in about a year; now, they'll face additional escape charges. You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.