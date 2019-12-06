Kuna mugs

Wickwire; Kandler

Two inmates who walked away from the Idaho Department of Correction’s South Boise Women’s Correctional Center near Kuna Wednesday evening are back in custody. At 5:37 p.m. Wednesday, Kesha Kandler, 22, of Caldwell and Whitney Wickwire, 19, of Missoula, Montana, were reported missing from the facility, located off Pleasant Valley Road, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Correction.

Ada County Sheriff’s deputies caught up with the women at about 9 p.m. near the intersection of Gowen and Pleasant Valley roads — about six miles from the facility. Each would have been up for possible release in about a year; now, they'll face additional escape charges. You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group.

