Misty Drake, at right, stands frozen in place in the parking lot of Boise Towne Square mall, hesitant to get closer to the entrance to Macy's department store at the urging of her friend Criss Alex Thief on Wednesday. Drake, who asked that her face not be photographed, is still traumatized since the day, nearly a year ago, she crossed paths with a shooter that killed two and injured several others during a rampage that spilled into the parking lot and around neighboring businesses.
Misty Drake’s recollection of last year’s shooting at Boise Towne Square mall is vivid, and so is her psychological trauma, writes Idaho Press reporter Teddy Feinberg. She remembers the sound of gunfire and spotting the gunman, Jacob Bergquist. But for her and others coping with the aftermath of traumatic events, resources can be hard to find.
The one-year anniversary of the mall shooting, which left two dead aside from the gunman and four injured, is fast approaching. And while the incident shook Boise to its core, Drake is looking to give back.
She said she’s establishing her own trauma group to help those who lived through that day – whether they witnessed the incident, were present at the mall when it took place, or are simply Treasure Valley residents feeling residual effects.
“In 10 months since the shooting, there has not been a single support group for us out there,” Drake said. “Some folks might not feel comfortable with one-on-one therapy but they might feel comfortable coming and sitting (with others).”
You can read Feinberg’s full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today’s Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it’s on the front page.
