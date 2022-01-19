Idaho’s Wolf Control Depredation Fund paid for the killing of 40 wolves in calendar year 2021 due to attacks on livestock, Jared Hedelius, state director for USDA Wildlife Services, reported to JFAC this morning during the board’s budget hearing. That was down from 74 wolves killed for livestock depredations in calendar year 2020, he said.
Chanel Tewalt, deputy director of the Idaho Department of Agriculture, reported that between July 1, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2021, the board funded 100 investigations for 51 livestock producers in 17 counties. Sixty-five of those were confirmed to be wolf predations, she said, while 34 were classified as “possible” and “four were listed as ‘other.’”
“In 2020, at this time, there were 130 investigations, so there were 20 fewer in 2021,” she said. “Wildlife Services investigates all complaints, so fewer investigations was due to fewer complaints of depredation.”
Of the 100 investigations since July 1, she said, “The majority were on private land, and 28 were on Forest Service land. There were 67 control actions with 21 wolves being removed and two collared.”
Tewalt noted that the co-chairs of the wolf control board are the state directors of Agriculture and Fish & Game.
Wildlife Services used aircraft for nine fixed-wing flights and three helicopter flights to target the wolves, she reported.
The Legislature created the wolf control board in 2014. It is authorized to contract for wolf removal, largely by shooting or trapping, but not to compensate livestock owners for losses. Lawmakers transferred $400,000 a year from the state general fund to the board each year for five years, at which point the program was set to expire; livestock owners and sportsmen, though Fish & Game license fees, also each kicked in up to $110,000 to match the state funds each year. Then, in 2019. lawmakers made the program permanent, though there was debate about its funding level as its balance built. The Legislature then granted the board a direct base appropriation of $392,000 in state general funds. Because the funding is in the base, that amount will continue to be allocated each year unless lawmakers change it; Gov. Brad Little’s recommendation for next year is for no change. But with the direct appropriation, unlike past transfers, any unspent amounts from the appropriation would revert to the state general fund each year, rather continuing to build up in the wolf control board’s account. Unspent amounts from past transfers or from fees can continue to be carried over to the next year.
Last year, Fish & Game funding to the board was increased from $110,000 a year to $300,000, under SB 1211, sweeping legislation aimed at reducing Idaho's wolf population.
Legislative budget analyst Rob Sepich reported that the fund has sufficient cash balances to spend $500,000 a year if needed.