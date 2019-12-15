A highly anticipated $450 million project to extend Highway 16, a major north-south connector in the Treasure Valley, may not get finished for another 20 years unless the state finds additional funding, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Bamer. The Idaho Transportation Department is planning to one day extend Highway 16 from Chinden Boulevard (Highway 20/26) south to Interstate 84 — a more than four-mile stretch through the Star, Meridian and Nampa areas that ITD spokesman Jake Melder said would cost an estimated $450 million in 2019 dollars.
“As the Treasure Valley continues to grow, Highway 16 will keep people moving as a vital north-south connection to major east-west corridors in the heart of the metro area,” Melder said. But that road construction can’t take place anytime soon because the Highway 16 extension is currently unfunded, Melder said.
