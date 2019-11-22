Homelessness has become a central issue in Boise's mayoral race, and the two candidates in the Dec. 3 runoff -- incumbent Mayor Dave Bieter and City Council President Lauren McLean -- gathered at an emergency shelter Thursday evening, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel, for a wide-ranging Q&A with the residents on homeless encampments, public transportation, affordable housing and all things affecting Boiseans experiencing homelessness.
The candidates answered questions — including one about their favorite Metallica album — and the residents of Interfaith Sanctuary were able to share their thoughts and experiences. The shelter’s central meeting space and cafeteria filled as the hourlong event went on. Residents filtered in from outside holding slices of pizza, and took every chance to ask questions and express frustration with the difficulties of finding a place to live.
Looming over the meeting was the city's legal fight over ticketing those who camp on public streets. Despite many critical questions, Bieter stuck to his belief that the practice of issuing only a handful of tickets a year for camping keeps the city safe, Carmel writes. He talked about the health and safety issues that sprung up at the homeless encampment Cooper Court back in 2015, including assaults, drug sales and sanitation concerns.
“We don’t want you in a camp and we want to help you transition out of (Interfaith Sanctuary),” Bieter said. “We want to give you a home. That is the goal. In the meantime, we cannot have camps. It’s not the way to go.”
McLean said the city’s focus should be preventing the camps by increasing capacity in shelters and all other types of housing for those experiencing homelessness. She argued that if the city more adequately addresses the affordability crisis, it will stem the tide of residents becoming homeless.
“Just like ticketing for speeding drivers, that doesn’t prevent us all from speeding,” McLean said. “We all have to sleep. We have to have beds for folks so you can sleep in a bed.”
