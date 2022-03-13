Ammon Bundy, independent candidate for Idaho governor and a leader of the “People’s Rights” movement, faces a misdemeanor trespassing charge in Meridian, reports Idaho Press news partner KTVB. Ada County Jail records show Bundy, 46, was booked into jail at 1:15 a.m. Saturday, then released.
Meridian Police arrested him on suspicion of “first offense trespass – failure to depart.”
A statement from Bundy's campaign, posted on Twitter, says he was arrested in front of St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center “for the crime of disagreeing with the hospital and CPS.”
According to the statement, Bundy had arrived at the hospital in support of a family whose baby had been “medically kidnapped” due to a missed non-emergency doctor’s appointment.
The Meridian Police Department said in a news release issued later Saturday morning that police on Friday received an Idaho Health and Welfare referral about a 10-month-old child who had been admitted to the hospital on March 1 "after medical personnel determined the child was suffering from severe malnourishment."
The child was discharged into the care of its parents on March 4, after the child was able to gain enough weight. However, during a follow-up appointment, Meridian Police said, it was determined that the child had again lost a significant amount of weight, but the parents canceled the next follow-up appointment and could not be located. Meridian Police had been advised that the child's condition could lead to severe injury or even death if left untreated.
Meridian Police said Health and Welfare was able to contact the child’s father, who agreed to bring the child in for an examination, but then failed to show up. When officers attempted to contact the parents and check on the child at a home in Meridian, the people inside refused to let officers check on the child's welfare.
Meridian Police received a warrant to enter the home, but discovered the parents and the child had left before officers could check on the child. Garden City Police located a vehicle driven by the father of the child and conducted a traffic stop on Chinden Boulevard. That's when Meridian Police took the child into custody, then took the child to St. Luke's Meridian.
According to Meridian Police, Bundy "and several of his followers" showed up to St. Luke’s Meridian and refused to leave the property when asked to do so.
In addition to Bundy, officers also arrested Wendy Kay Whitaker, 69; Miranda Chavoya, 23; and Marissa Anderson, 21.
MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) — Far-right activist Ammon Bundy, who's running for governor in Idaho, has been arrested after refusing to leave a hospital in connection with a child-welfare case, police said Saturday.
Bundy was arrested at about 1:15 a.m. on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing at St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center in Meridian, west of Boise, the Idaho Statesman reported.
Bundy is well-known for participating in armed standoffs with law enforcement, notably at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon in 2016, which left one man dead, and on federal land near his family’s ranch in Nevada in 2014.
He's also scheduled to stand trial this week on three charges from a previous trespassing case at the Idaho Capitol.
The arrest Saturday concerned a 10-month-old determined to be “suffering from severe malnourishment” and at risk of injury or death, the Meridian Police Department said in a news release. The baby's parents had refused to let officers check on its welfare after the family canceled an appointment.
Bundy urged his followers to go to the hospital to support the family.
Bundy wrote on Twitter on Saturday that “last night my very good friend Diego’s grandson was medically kidnapped because a medical practitioner called (child protective services) for a missed doctor appointment. If this happened to them, it could happen to you.”
One other person was arrested on suspicion of trespassing at the hospital, and two people were arrested earlier Friday in a related incident on suspicion of resisting or obstructing police.
Bundy, of Emmett, was charged in the Oregon and Nevada standoffs. He was acquitted in Oregon and the Nevada charges were dismissed after a mistrial.
He is set to go on trial Monday for two charges of misdemeanor trespassing and one charge of resisting or obstructing officers after he was arrested twice in one day at the Idaho Capitol in April 2021.
At the time he was subject to a one-year ban from the Statehouse due to previous trespassing, when he refused to leave an auditorium at the Idaho Statehouse in August 2020 during a protest of the Legislature’s special session and was rolled out of the building by police in a chair.