The House has voted unanimously, 66-0, in favor of SB 1001a, the Senate-passed bill to ease some deadlines regarding absentee ballots for the November election. It’s the first bill to pass both houses during the current special session of the Idaho Legislature, which is in its third day.
Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, presenting the bill, told the House, “We’re doing a couple of things here to help the clerks handle that large volume. … This would apply only to the November election.”
“Let us give them a little help, and join me in voting yes on the Senate bill,” he said.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, said, “You know, this bill came out of the working group. It went through a very careful, deliberative process.” At the hearing, he noted, people testified civilly both for and against the measure. “We were not disrupted, we were not in chaos, we acted like a Legislature, and for that reason alone I’m going to vote for this bill, because it went to through the process,” he said.
The House then went at ease to allow for a House Judiciary Committee meeting at 8:45, to hold a hearing on the latest version of COVID-19 civil liability legislation. The hearing will be in room EW42, with access controlled after yesterday’s disruptions.