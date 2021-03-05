AG budget vote

The Idaho House voted 29-40 on the budget bill for next year for the Idaho Attorney General's office, killing the bill; that means a new one will have to be drafted.

With no debate, the House has killed the budget for the Idaho Attorney General’s office for next year on a 29-40 vote. Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, asked one question of the sponsor, JFAC Vice Chair Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee; she asked whether the Attorney General’s office had participated in the 5% holdback that the governor imposed on state agencies. Troy said no. The House then rejected the budget, which means JFAC will have to reconvene and set a new budget for the office.

The Legislature can’t adjourn and leave town without setting a balanced budget for the state; it’s the basic task it must accomplish each legislative session. The rejected budget for the Office of the Attorney General, HB 271, was for $25.7 million in state general funds next year, an increase of 4.7%. The increases were for restoration of $482,800 in special litigation funds; adding a paralegal in civil litigation at a cost of $94,200; and adding $150,000 for mediation costs for the North Idaho water rights adjudication to head off costly and extended litigation over water rights claims.

The budget had earlier cleared the 20-member Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee with just two “no” votes.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

