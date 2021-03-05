With no debate, the House has killed the budget for the Idaho Attorney General’s office for next year on a 29-40 vote. Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, asked one question of the sponsor, JFAC Vice Chair Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee; she asked whether the Attorney General’s office had participated in the 5% holdback that the governor imposed on state agencies. Troy said no. The House then rejected the budget, which means JFAC will have to reconvene and set a new budget for the office.
The Legislature can’t adjourn and leave town without setting a balanced budget for the state; it’s the basic task it must accomplish each legislative session. The rejected budget for the Office of the Attorney General, HB 271, was for $25.7 million in state general funds next year, an increase of 4.7%. The increases were for restoration of $482,800 in special litigation funds; adding a paralegal in civil litigation at a cost of $94,200; and adding $150,000 for mediation costs for the North Idaho water rights adjudication to head off costly and extended litigation over water rights claims.
The budget had earlier cleared the 20-member Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee with just two “no” votes.