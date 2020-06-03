Most results are in – though Kootenai County has reported no results at all – and it appears that three incumbent legislators were defeated in tonight’s primary election results, Reps. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg; Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls; and Jarom Wagoner, R-Caldwell. Raybould lost by 294 votes to former Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, according to results posted online by the two counties in the district, Bonneville and Madison; no Democrat is running for the District 34 seat, so Nate appears to be returning to the House. Zollinger lost to Marco Erickson of Idaho Falls, 51% to 49%; Erickson will face Democrat David Roth of Idaho Falls in November. Wagoner lost to Julie Yamamoto of Caldwell, 58% to 42%; she’ll face Democrat Rebecca Yamamoto Hanson of Caldwell in November.
Some other races still weren’t clear even as midnight came and went. Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, gave up her House seat to run for the District 23 Senate seat vacated by the retirement of Sen. Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson, facing off against rancher and longtime Owyhee County Treasurer Brenda Richards of Murphy; with two of the three counties in the district reporting, Zito was ahead of Richards by 845 votes, but no votes were tallied from Owyhee County.
In District 35, first-term Rep. Jerald Raymond, R-Menan, faced a challenge from former GOP Rep. Karey Hanks. That district includes four counties, Butte, Clark, Fremont and Jefferson. Jefferson and Fremont had posted their final results, which combined showed Hanks had a 57-vote lead over Raymond, 4,422-4,335; but that’s not counting any votes from Butte or Clark counties. At 12:30 a.m., the Idaho Secretary of State’s website showed Raymond leading Hanks by 387 votes, 3,403 to 3,016, but it was unclear from which counties those votes were coming from or what percentage of the total they represented.
Also unclear: What the heck was going on in Kootenai County, where the Coeur d’Alene Press reported that hundreds of armed gun-rights enthusiasts had poured into town in response to false rumors about a big left-wing protest there...