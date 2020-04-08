Being stuck at home is bringing out a lot of green thumbs, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. As large portions of American life shuts down due to COVID-19, nurseries and lawn care businesses are seeing a wave of new customers looking to start gardening and growing plants in time for spring. Boiseans are snapping up flowers, vegetable seeds, herbs and materials to build their own raised beds and everything in between to brighten up their living spaces during the pandemic.
Cloverdale Nursery, on Boise’s western border, has retooled to stay open with a new online ordering system, deliveries, curbside pickup and social distancing requirements inside the nursery. Beni Cook, an employee of the nursery for over 30 years, said the overall feelings of shoppers has changed since the outbreak hit, and people are looking for peaceful places and hobbies.
You can read Carmel's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.