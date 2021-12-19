A social worker’s desk in Boise sits empty as Idaho Health and Welfare employees across Idaho, particularly in the Boise area, have been struggling under the weight of increasing workloads while more staffers leave and aren’t replaced.
After nearly 30 years in the world of child protection, Ada County Magistrate Judge Andrew Ellis has worked with many different social workers. Probably hundreds, by this point, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris. He calls the job a “psychological meat grinder.”
Turnover rates among mid-level social workers at the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare have been higher in the past two years and that situation is raising increasing concern, in part because some former social workers say workflow changes at the department made the job impossibly difficult and stressful.
Ellis is used to seeing new social workers burn out quickly and move on, but the recent departure of more veteran workers at the department has surprised him, Moseley-Morris writes. The turnover among mid-level social workers jumped from 19% in 2020 to 36% in 2021, making it the fourth-highest turnover rate across the agency.
Social workers with experience, knowledge and talent are vitally important, Ellis said, especially if a family’s case ends up in court, and losing them has clear consequences from his vantage point.
Ada County Magistrate Judge Andrew Ellis (Courtesy of Ada County).
“The quality of the social worker directly translates to the success or failure of one of these cases. Somebody could go to the Department of Health and Welfare right now or look at files in the last couple years, and you would see a direct correlation between successful outcomes and the quality and competency of the social worker assigned,” Ellis said. “It sometimes hurts my ego, to be honest, because I like to think that I play a role, but the God’s honest truth is that the actual key to a child protection case first and foremost is the parent’s commitment to change … but secondarily, it is the quality of social work that is provided to that parent.”
