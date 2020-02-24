Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, announced today that she'll run for the state Senate next year, after Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, who represents the same district as Wintrow, announced she won't seek re-election. “Senator Buckner-Webb’s absence in the legislature will be felt by legislators, District 19 constituents, and the state of Idaho,” Wintrow said in a statement. “I was honored to serve with her during her time in the Senate. In her absence, Sen. Buckner-Webb has left a legacy of elevating the voices of all Idahoans and ensuring that our most marginalized individuals have a place in the legislature. I am running for the Senate in District 19 in hopes of honoring and continuing Sen. Buckner-Webb’s work and all those who have led before me."
"During my time in the House, I have prioritized amplifying the voices of all Idahoans, especially those that often go unheard and protecting Idaho’s most vulnerable citizens,” Wintrow said. "“I had the opportunity to pass impactful legislation in the House, some that have received national attention and have been modeled in other states."
Wintrow, a third-term state representative, serves on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, the Judiciary Committee, the Transportation Committee and the House Ethics Committee. She's known for sponsoring successful bipartisan legislation, including landmark legislation to reform the process of ensuring evidence kits from rapes and sexual assaults are tested.
“It is an absolute honor to serve my constituents in Boise, and I am hopeful that they will trust me to continue to fight for their rights in the Senate," Wintrow said.