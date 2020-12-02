Senate Republicans have now wrapped up their leadership elections this evening as well, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, defeating Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston for Senate president pro-tem; and Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, defeating Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, for assistant majority leader.
Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, was unopposed for majority leader; and Sen. Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs, was unopposed for majority caucus chair. That's the last of tonight's legislative leadership elections; the organizational session starts in the morning at 9 in both houses...