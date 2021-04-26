Winder screenshot 4-26-21

Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise, addresses the Idaho Senate on Monday, April 26, 2021.

 Posted by Betsy

Before the Senate recessed its morning session today, Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, thanked senators for working so long into the spring; today officially marks the 106th day of this year's legislative session. "This is a historic legislative session," Winder said. "It's likely to be the longest ever. ... I hope not."

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

