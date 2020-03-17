After a break for a closed-door caucus, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, just made this statement on the floor of the Senate: “We just had our caucus meeting and we’ve had discussion on the floor this morning about concerns related to the coronavirus, and I can assure you everyone on this floor is concerned, concerned about the health of our colleagues, and our companions, our friends, our grandkids, and our kids. And so I hope that no one leaves here, no matter what goes on here, thinking that we don’t care. Because we do care. We love our families just as much as anyone else does. We care about their well-being and we care about the well-being of our neighbors. We care about the well-being of every person on this floor and every person in the state. We don’t know where all this is going. We look around the world and see what’s happened. …”
“But I also think we need to not panic or lose sight of the fact that we come here, we serve, we’re blessed,” Winder said. “So far none of us have had the symptoms. I can remember in the past at this time of year, there were two or three of you with pneumonia, and that’s serious. So just want you to know that we care about you, each one of you, and that we’re going to do our part to get us out of here as quick as we can. That’s the will of our caucus. We’ve said all along that until someone actually in our chamber, in the building, was confirmed, we would work. We’ve still got a lot to do. So I just wanted to let you know; that’s just my personal statement. Other people can make their statements if you want, but we’ve got a lot of business to do and I felt it appropriate to make some response. … Each person can make their own choices. I will not condemn or criticize anyone who does.”
Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, asked Winder, “Do we have a process, do you have a roadmap in mind?”
Winder responded, “Yes, we’re going to go through the calendar and get as many of these bills done. As you’ve noticed we’ve had a high priority for appropriation bills. Don’t know if that’ll change, maybe tomorrow. That’s the only thing we’re constitutionally required to do is to leave here with a balanced budget, so that’s a high priority for us.”
“We’re going to try and get as many of these bills done; people worked hard on ‘em,” Winder said.
Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, told the Senate, “I appreciate that the majority has come to the decision and that is your decision to make, but I’m afraid that ... (it doesn’t match) best practices that we’ve been told to employ to flatten the curve on this, that waiting for someone to become ill is not” the most prudent approach. “As the caregiver in my family, I can no longer do that,” Jordan said. “So I will be leaving. Thank you.”