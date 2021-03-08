SB 1108a, the controversial and much-amended proposal from Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, to limit local government budgets in fast-growing areas with the aim of providing property tax relief, probably will get amended again, Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said today. Winder, speaking during a virtual Q-and-A between legislative leaders and the Idaho Press Club, said, “I think what you’ll see with 1108 as amended is that it’ll probably be amended again, and it’s because there really isn’t enough support at this stage for it to get through our body. There’s a lot of concern about the potential negative impact it has on our municipal cities and areas that are growing significantly and meeting the demands of those constituents and those cities.”
“So I think it’s got some work to do,” Winder said. “I think it’s got some good things about it, but it obviously has some negatives and it still needs some more work.”
Uncertainty about the bill, which is at least the third version introduced this year and has already been amended, changed through a “trailer” bill, and delayed multiple times on the Senate floor, has prompted some local governments to halt development approvals, including a six-week moratorium on annexations in Meridian. Winder said that’s concerning. “In our valley … we maybe have two to three weeks of single-family home inventory,” he said. “There’s a need to keep building. There’s a need to keep meeting the needs of our citizens. … Practically every municipal area in our state, whether it’s Coeur d’Alene, or down in our area over in Nampa-Caldwell, go to Twin Falls, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, they’re all growing like crazy, and they’re afraid this bill as it was written would hurt them.”
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, questioned why other property tax relief bills, including increasing and re-indexing the homeowner’s exemption, increasing the “circuit breaker” property tax break for the low-income elderly and disabled, and expanding impact fees to apply to schools, haven’t been allowed hearings in the House. “We have a whole raft of solutions that will address property taxes without diminishing local government services, but they are not allowed a hearing,” she said.
Winder said, “I think there are some things that can be done. I know the speaker and I have been talking about, let’s advance some of the tax relief things that we know are out there. … Let’s advance those and stop worrying about the 1108’s of the world where we’re trying to put caps on areas that are growing. So I think the communication is moving along. … I think you’ll see a significant amount of property tax relief and income tax relief before we go home.”
House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said, “I appreciate the list that Rep. Rubel is able to click off. … Each one of those things are things that I guess we should think about, but none of them address the underlying issue. Many of ‘em are just shifts from one to the other. But the homeowner’s exemption should be indexed – nothing fancy, just put it back the way it used to be.” He noted that the circuit breaker means subsidizing property tax bills for the needy by tapping state general tax funds. “If that’s property tax relief, then call it that, but it arguably is not,” he said. “So, there’s still no excuse out there … that people’s property taxes have more than doubled in the last five or six years in the Treasure Valley. That’s an indicator of a broken system. And as we fumble around to try to find a way to fix that, then every idea gets enough people on it to defeat it, but never enough to pass it. So that’s the issue right now.”
Rubel said, “I think frankly, the Legislature created the property tax crisis, through five or six ill-conceived directions.” One, she said, was segregating online sales tax proceeds into a tax relief fund, where it’s simply accumulated now to the tune of $180 million, rather than giving local governments their usual revenue share from those funds as for other sales taxes. Another, she said, was capping the homeowner’s exemption and removing its indexing to home values in 2016; and another was underfunding education, including not funding full-day kindergarten, forcing local school districts to pass property tax levies, which increase local property taxes, just to cover their budgets.
Bedke said he thought a transportation funding package to be unveiled this afternoon in the House Ways & Means Committee would funnel money back to local governments for roads, possibly lifting some demand on local property taxes. And he said on Tuesday, a new tax-cut bill will be introduced. “It is March, but as far as the issues maturing it’s more like February,” he said. “That doesn’t mean I want to stay through April.”
On the homeowner’s exemption, he said, “Run the numbers in your taxing district; it’s not going to make that much difference, but if that’s something everyone thinks we need to do I guess we can do it. And in my mind it needs to be indexed.”