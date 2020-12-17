Idaho House and Senate GOP leaders will have formal responses today to two letters they received regarding the Jan. 11 legislative session, one from minority leaders in both houses requesting the session be delayed until at least April 5 when COVID-19 vaccines will be more widely available in Idaho; and an 11-page letter from 31 organizations representing Idahoans with disabilities raising legal issues about holding a session without protections from both COVID-19 and unruly demonstrators, causing people with disabilities to fear for their safety if they try to have input on legislative issues. No delays are planned at this time.
“We believe that we are obligated to convene on the 11th, we have a constitutional duty to do that,” said Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise. “We are looking at possible options should COVID become a major problem within the Legislature, to adjourn for a longer period of time. But our true concern is that if people don’t get vaccinated, if the virus is still having a significant impact later in the spring, we may have a bigger time problem than we do now.”
A major COVID-19 impact on legislative staff also could lead to a longer adjournment, he said.
Lawmakers must pass a balanced budget before the start of the new fiscal year on July 1, he noted.
“So we’re going to try and do what we can to provide all the preventative measures and protective measures. We’re going to make sure that the public can safely come and testify, and we’ll give options with remote testimony. But the Legislature itself has to be in the building.”
In early December, 104 of the 105 legislators convened in person for a two-day organizational session in the Capitol, with no masking or social distancing requirements. The 105th member was out with COVID-19.
“Yes, we have a risk, but no matter when it is, we’re going to have that risk,” Winder said.
“We’ll have lots of challenges this year and it is going to be a difficult year, there’s no doubt about that. But we’re going to do everything we can to protect the public and to protect our own members,” he said.
Winder said he, like Bedke, isn’t planning a mask mandate in his chamber or for committee meetings, though he said his caucus has yet to discuss it. “I think it would be highly unlikely that we would have a mandate for a mask,” Winder said. “I think that’s just asking for trouble. … We’ll encourage people, we’ll provide masks and face screens, we’ll do things like that to encourage people to be respectful of one another.”
While masks are required in both Boise and Ada County, the Legislature sets its own rules for its operations within its chambers, committee rooms and offices. Public areas within the Capitol, however, are subject to the local requirements, according to an August Idaho Attorney General’s opinion.
Said Winder, “I just think we’re going to try and get in and do the business we want to do, that the public wants us to do, and that includes balancing out the power between the legislative branch and the governor’s office, the executive branch. I think it’s a dereliction of our duty if we don’t actually take those matters up as soon as possible and re-establish the constitutional authority of the Legislature to appropriate money, to be involved in decision-making that impacts people’s lives and jobs. So that’ll be the main push, to get our budget done and to get those bills … taken care of at the beginning of the session.”