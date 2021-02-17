Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, presenting SB 1112 on the Legislature calling itself into special session to the Senate State Affairs Committee this morning, said during the coronavirus pandemic, lawmakers decided it was important “to be able to call ourselves into session in certain circumstances to deal with issues of high importance to the citizens of the state.” Under the Idaho Constitution, only the governor can call the Legislature into special session.
HJR 1, which already has passed the House with the required two-thirds margin, would let the Legislature call itself into session whenever 60 percent of the members of each house want to. Winder said SB 1112, which would only take effect if the constitutional amendment both passes the Senate by a two-thirds margin and then wins majority approval from voters at the November 2022 general election, would add statutory language laying out the requirement that 60% of the members of the House and Senate agree on topics in advance before calling themselves into special session, and limiting the session to those topics identified in advance in the proclamation convening the session.
Winder said he and other lawmakers were unhappy this year with the constitutional requirement that only the governor can call a special session, as the governor led response to the pandemic. “We think that in some cases can be too far-reaching, and it ought to be more of a balancing ... than just the executive branch or a bureaucracy making a decision or an order to deal with very important issues of people’s right to work or right to worship, very important issues to us as Americans, and that’s what this is about.” None of those issues are mentioned in the bill, however.
The bill says the special session will be held at the state Capitol unless the House speaker and Senate president pro tem "jointly deem it unsafe to do so," in which case it could be held elsewhere. The Legislature would decide during the special session how long it should run.
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, and Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, asked Winder a series of questions about issues regarding the language of SB 1112. The bill is online here.
Winder said the "elephant in the room" is "the restrictions," referring to the coronavirus pandemic. "This is all a balancing of power," he said. "I think there's a balancing act that needs to occur, and ... it's going to be up to the people as to whether they pass a constitutional amendment or they don't."
Stennett called it "a pretty extraordinary change."
Dale Chappell, the only person who signed up to testify on the bill, told the committee, “I have never felt so unrepresented in my life as I have over the last 10 months. And so that’s why I got up early this morning to come down here. … The governor did not do the right thing, he should have called you into session to deal with this, and that’s very disturbing to me and to others.”
Burgoyne said he’ll support the bill despite misgivings about some of its language, because, he said, “If the constitutional amendment passes, I think we will need some kind of enabling legislation.”
Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls, moved to send the bill to the full Senate with a recommendation that it "do pass." Senate Assistant Majority Leader Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, seconded the motion.
Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, said, "The language is too loose for me." He said it should be two-thirds of members, rather than 60%, since that's the same margin required to override a gubernatorial veto. "I think that's the same bar that needs to be set in this situation," he said. Guthrie said it also should be limited to emergency situations. "The way it's worded, I'm not going to be able to support the bill," he said.
The bill then passed on a divided voice vote, and will head to the full Senate.