Today's House debate on HB 332, the big tax cut bill, included several statements mischaracterizing who falls into Idaho's top income tax bracket. While it's true that Idaho's brackets are "tight," as bill sponsor Steven Harris described them, the figure cited by several other lawmakers as landing taxpayers in the top bracket -- $11,760 -- is taxable income, not gross income. Idaho has a standard deduction, according to state Tax Commission forms, of $12,400 for an individual or $24,800 for a married couple filing jointly. Other deductions may also apply. But someone who earned $11,760 last year would subtract the $12,400 and get a negative -- they'd owe no taxes.
To make it into Idaho's top tax bracket, they'd have to make a minimum of $12,400 plus $11,760, or $24,160.
For a married couple, the minimum taxable income for Idaho's highest tax bracket is $23,520, but the standard deduction is $24,800. That means a married couple, filing jointly, would have to make, at a minimum, $48,320 to be in Idaho's highest tax bracket.
That's still low, certainly. Idaho's top tax bracket takes in a very wide range of incomes, from that individual at just over $24,000 to billionaires with multimillion-dollar annual earnings, all paying at the same rate.
But it doesn't take in the kid who earned just under $12,000 last year, nor the married couple making $25,000. So when Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, told the House that under Idaho's current tax laws, "$11,000 a year is wealthy and well-connected," and when Rep. Codi Galloway, R-Boise, said her 18-year-old son got a job last year "and he made on his W-2 over $11,000, so he's in the top tax bracket now," those listening might have gotten the impression that Idaho puts those with gross earnings of just over $11,000 a year in its highest income tax bracket. It doesn't.