An Idaho Transportation Department computer script — which may have breached the Ada County Highway District’s internal servers’ security through an Excel spreadsheet — was meant as a solution to track data discrepancies the department had noticed years earlier, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. Both the department and the highway district used the spreadsheet in question. It was a place for private contractors to record data about quality assurance tests conducted on asphalt for certain projects. The department used that data in determining how to pay the contractors, according to Vincent Trimboli, ITD spokesman.
The Idaho Transportation Department also conducted its own quality assurance tests on the asphalt, but until recently, the department paid contractors based on the contractors’ own test results.
In 2016, department officials started to notice “unexpected variations” between the test results from some contractors, and the department’s test results.
“These observations were primarily related to aggregates, oil, and the related components used for asphalt paving on the roadways,” according to an April report by the department to the governor’s office.
By fall 2017, the department had become “increasingly concerned” about the difference in the data. Department officials asked for help from the Federal Highway Administration, whose analysis of the data found the discrepancies to be a problem.
Highway administration officials presented their findings to a “combined meeting of the ITD leaders and members of the Idaho Associated General Contractors,” according to the April report.
Because ITD was using federal dollars in at least some of the projects in question, in 2018 it turned over the data to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General. You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press.