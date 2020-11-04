Idaho Gov. Brad Little took the opportunity to do a little bragging today about Idaho vote-counting compared to other states around the nation. “The rest of the country could learn from what we did in the special session,” Little said, “by allowing us to count those early votes early. That was Phil McGrane’s idea and the Secretary of State. That looks particularly smart right now.”
Legislation that was approved by both houses in the August special session and signed into law by Little allows counties, under certain conditions, to open, process and scan absentee ballots starting a week before the election – but not tabulate or tally the results. That allowed the most time-consuming part of the process to be completed for thousands of ballots, particularly in some of the largest counties, before the big election day rush hit, and is the reason that a big slug of results was out relatively quickly in those counties.
“I think we ought to be pretty proud of our election system in Idaho,” Little said.
However, the legislation included a clause added by state lawmakers that wasn’t sought by county clerks: Counties could only do the early processing if they offered live, 24/7 video streaming of the ballots and their handling for that week. As a result, only a handful of counties were able to take advantage of the new early-processing rule.
“I know of at least four that did,” said Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck, “Latah, Kootenai, Canyon, Ada. Those four I know at least did. That is three of the largest. So it helped them.”
“So it was a contributing factor certainly,” Houck said. “But it also at the same time, I think there’s more that can be done to help the smaller counties, and that wasn’t it.”
Some of the smaller counties counted their absentee ballots last, Houck noted, and many said it wouldn’t be practical for them to install streaming security cameras; some store their ballots in very old, impenetrable vaults. “That was the feedback that we got from some of the smaller counties,” he said. “When that comes back around, I would say at least the clerks will be advocating to try and remove that component of it. It can be very helpful to have that window of time. But whether it’s necessary to have 24-hour streaming or not, personally, I think it’s excessive. We already have other ballot security measures in place.”
Final, unofficial results for Idaho were posted on the Idaho Secretary of State's office around 4 a.m. today.